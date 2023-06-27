Man dies in Dallas Police custody, investigation ongoing

Dallas Police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man after he was taken into custody as a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation.

Police conducted a traffic stop involving the man, Xzavier Franklin, on the morning of June 21. Franklin was then taken to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed regarding the investigation.

According to body camera footage released by Dallas Police, Franklin was vomiting following the interview. Dallas Police said he told officers that he was feeling ill and needed to go to the hospital.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Franklin to a local hospital where he died a few hours later. The cause of death is currently unknown.

This is the second death in custody involving a Dallas police officer this year. In January, 43-year-old Manuel Najera went into cardiac arrest and died in a hospital shortly after he was taken into custody.

Dallas Police and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the death. An autopsy was performed on June 23 and the results have not yet been released.