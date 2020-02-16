Man Arrested After Setting Apartment on Fire: Fort Worth Police

A man was taken into custody after setting a Fort Worth apartment on fire Saturday evening, police say.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the Villas Del Mar apartments in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court, where the man had barricaded himself.

SWAT was called out to the complex where police said the male had made threats to burn down the building and refused to surrender to officers.

The man set the apartment he was in on fire and was then taken into custody, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

He faces an arson charge.