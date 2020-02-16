Fort Worth

Man Arrested After Setting Apartment on Fire: Fort Worth Police

The man faces an arson charge

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the Villas Del Mar apartments in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court, where a man had barricaded himself.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was taken into custody after setting a Fort Worth apartment on fire Saturday evening, police say.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the Villas Del Mar apartments in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court, where the man had barricaded himself.

SWAT was called out to the complex where police said the male had made threats to burn down the building and refused to surrender to officers.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

New School to Be Named After Fort Worth Settler Major Cheney

coronavirus 15 hours ago

North Texas Couple Aboard Coronavirus Infected Cruise Ship to Be Evacuated

The man set the apartment he was in on fire and was then taken into custody, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

He faces an arson charge.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us