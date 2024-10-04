Man arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt in Rockwall

Rockwall police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child Friday afternoon.

The Rockwall Police Department responded to a 911 call Friday around 12:30 p.m. of a man attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl in the 1000 block of West Yellow Jacket Lane.

According to witnesses, the student got off the bus and was walking when a man grabbed the child by her backpack. The child was able to escape.

According to police, a witness followed the man while officers were called to the scene.

Officers were able to locate and detain 21-year-old Brian Calder.

Calder was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center and was booked and charged with attempted kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.