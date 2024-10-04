Rockwall

Man arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt in Rockwall

The child had just got off the school bus when the man allegedly tried to grab her

By Dominga Gutierrez

Rockwall police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child Friday afternoon.

The Rockwall Police Department responded to a 911 call Friday around 12:30 p.m. of a man attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl in the 1000 block of West Yellow Jacket Lane.

According to witnesses, the student got off the bus and was walking when a man grabbed the child by her backpack. The child was able to escape.

According to police, a witness followed the man while officers were called to the scene.

Officers were able to locate and detain 21-year-old Brian Calder.

Calder was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center and was booked and charged with attempted kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.

