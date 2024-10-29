Man arrested after 71-year-old family member found dead at Denton County home

A man faces a murder charge after allegedly killing his 71-year-old relative at their home in Denton County.

According to the Aubrey Police Department, 24-year-old Adrian Padilla is charged with capital murder and tampering/fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse in the death of 71-year-old Mary Jacinto.

On Monday, Oct. 28, police responded to a welfare concern at a home in the 11100 block of Canyon Oaks Street in Aubrey's Silverado Community just before 8 p.m.

Authorities said family members told them Jacinto was not responding to their calls or text messages. When officers arrived at the home, no one answered the front door.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Aubrey police said officers then found Padilla in the home's backyard. Padilla was detained, and officers subsequently found Jacinto's body in the backyard.

Padilla was taken into custody and booked into the Denton County Sheriff's Office jail on his charges. The homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Aubrey police at 940-365-2601 or PDTips@aubreytx.gov.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by contacting Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS(8477) or submitting a tip online at www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.