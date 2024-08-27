Police in Farmers Branch are investigating the abduction and murder of a man whose body was found by a motorist on Saturday morning.

Investigators said 33-year-old Nilzuly Arneaud Petit was with two juveniles when several people forcibly took them from an apartment complex on Fair Oaks Crossing in Dallas at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police in Farmers Branch said the abductors took Petit to the 1100 block of Valley View Lane, where he was fatally shot and left to die. Police said the killers then left the area with the juveniles, who were later found by Lewisville police officers unharmed and walking along the Interstate 35E service road after being released near Corporate Drive.

Farmers Branch police said a passerby spotted Petit's body at about 3:40 a.m. and called 911.

Police have not shared a motive for Petit's murder or a description of his killers. Investigators said when Petit and the juveniles were abducted, the group was in a black 2015 Toyota 4Runner with paper tags. Before arriving at the location on Valley View where Petit was killed, police said they transferred into a light-colored four-door sedan. Police believe the transfer took place in a parking lot near Centerville and Interstate 635 in Garland.

Farmers Branch police Farmers Branch police say a man and two juveniles were forced into this 4Runner late Saturday night. The man was later killed and the juveniles were found unharmed.

Farmers Branch detectives are working with the Dallas Police Department to identify suspects and follow up on multiple leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Farmers Branch Police Department at 972-919-1406 or via email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.