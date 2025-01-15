Man driving 18-wheeler arrested in Fort Worth after leading DPS in pursuit

A chase ended on the Chisholm Trail Toll Road in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon after a driver led officers in a pursuit in an 18-wheeler.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were notified of a stolen truck tractor in the Garland area.

Troopers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver refused to stop and the pursuit ensued.

Texas Sky Ranger captured the end of the chase as video showed the moment the 18-wheeler drove over strip spikes causing the tires to blow out.

The 18-wheeler became disabled and the pursuit ended near McPherson Boulevard, according to DPS.

Video showed Texas DPS officers apprehending the driver after he exited the cab of the 18-wheeler and surrendered.

According to DPS, the driver, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey Harris of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, is in custody.

Harris is in the Tarrant County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to DPS.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.