Dallas school offers free mental health toolkit to families

Momentous Institute's school is a nationally acclaimed laboratory school in Dallas that serves students from pre-K3 through fifth grade. Now, it’s offering a new, free resource for all families.

Momentous Institute’s Mental Health Toolkit, available in both English and Spanish, provides practical strategies and exercises to help individuals and families prioritize mental health, manage emotions and reduce stress.

"We wanted to put all the information that mental health professionals know into this simple, accessible, free mental health toolkit to teach you how to take care of and cultivate mental wellness. We know that it's not about waiting until you have an issue, but if you learn the key strategies of how to cultivate mental wellness, that maybe we could help far more people," said Dr. Jessica Gomez, the school's executive director.

The availability of the toolkit comes at a critical time.

Most recently, therapists at Momentous Institute have seen a steady increase among teen girls in non-suicidal self-harm behaviors, such as burning or hitting themselves, self-medicating or hair pulling.

"They're coming in sharing symptoms of distress that are manifesting as non suicidal self injury, which could be anything from scratching themselves to burning themselves and cutting themselves. And as you can imagine, as a parent, that's super distressing," said Dr. Gomez.

Research shows Texas ranks last in mental health care access, and Hispanic adults are less likely to receive mental health treatment.