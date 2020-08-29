Male Fatally Shot During Fight, Fort Worth Police Say

A male was fatally shot Saturday morning during a fight, Fort Worth police say.
Officers were called about 9:16 a.m. to the 3200 block of East Lancaster Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after arriving, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Detectives learned that the victim and shooter had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation before the shooting, police said.
The shooter fled the scene and was not in custody Saturday afternoon.