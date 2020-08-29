Fort Worth

Male Fatally Shot During Fight, Fort Worth Police Say

The man died of his injuries at a local hospital, police say

A male was fatally shot Saturday morning during a fight, Fort Worth police say.

Officers were called about 9:16 a.m. to the 3200 block of East Lancaster Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after arriving, police said.

Detectives learned that the victim and shooter had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation before the shooting, police said.

The shooter fled the scene and was not in custody Saturday afternoon.

