Lone Star Park to Host Job Fair This Weekend

Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie is gearing up for the upcoming fall season and will be hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28.

Lone Star Park is looking to hire more than 300 full and part-time positions.

For a list of current employment opportunities including general job duties, qualifications, and available work schedules, visit their website at www.LoneStarPark.com/careers.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old for most positions.

The job fair will be held Friday, August 27, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lone Star Park is located at 1000 Lone Star Parkway in Grand Prairie.

The job fair will offer on-the-spot hiring opportunities.

The fall season at Lone Star Park runs from September 17 until December 18.