Local retailers gearing up for a busy weekend of holiday shopping

The day after Thanksgiving means one thing for many Americans: Black Friday shopping.

However, the way everyone is shopping for deals has changed dramatically in recent years, forcing stores to be strategic.

"Long gone are the days where people are literally knocking doors down and getting pepper sprayed over a cabbage patch doll. Those days are long gone,” joked Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst for financial planning site WalletHub. "It's almost like it's become Black November almost, because that's how far back, even between Labor Day and Halloween.”

Black Friday is no longer a singular shopping holiday because many deals start as early as October, blurring the lines between the big shopping day and the rest of the season.

Lupo said the retailers have stretched out their sales windows to keep up with the demand for convenience due to growing trends in online shopping since the pandemic.

Data shows 76.2 million Americans shopped in person on Black Friday last year, while 90.6 million made purchases online.

“Amazon pretty much is at the forefront of online shopping. So retailers are gradually starting to catch up. Walmart in particular has invested a lot in its online platform to try to compete with Amazon,” Lupo said.

Black Friday is still a rite of passage for some people and Lupo adds the best deals are going to be found physically in the stores, depending on what you're buying.

"Because it's called Black Friday for a reason. This is the time of year in which for retailers, it can make or break your fiscal year,” he said. “They're going to offer tremendous discounts to get you in those stores and to move inventory because we're getting closer to the end of the year. So you're going to get some really high markups."

Lupo says the best discounts in store will be for things like jewelry, appliances like washers, dryers, or refrigerators, as well as clothes.

“Appliances are not a traditional gift-giving thing. But if you're in the market for a new washer, dryer, or a new refrigerator, Black Friday is a great time to go and take advantage of those,” he said.

The things you won't find as good of a deal on are computers, phones, other electronics, and toys.

“Electronics and toys are simply the biggest demand items. But you can still get some pretty good discounts from the retailers,” Lupo said.

Click here for a full list of the best and worst deals of Black Friday.

According to WalletHub’s 2024 Best Places to Shop on Black Friday survey, JCPenney, Belk, and Macy’s are offering an average discount of at least 57%.

Another way retailers are trying to lure more shoppers in person on Black Friday and this weekend is through offerings of free gifts that you can get only when you buy in person. Many stores in malls are offering this, so check signage when you walk in to see what the freebies are.

Lupo said the time frame for Black Friday could be pushed back even further in the years to come.

“I think your retailers are going to be shifting to a more online presence to catch up with Amazon,” he said. “Look for these deals to come earlier and earlier. It's going to be subtle, but don't be surprised if at some time between 4th of July and Labor Day, you're going to be seeing deals for Black Friday.”