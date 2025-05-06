Fort Worth gas prices have risen about 27 cents over the last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon, according to a report by GasBuddy that surveyed 1,039 stations.

However, GasBuddy said this average is 11.8 cents lower than last month and about 50 cents cheaper than last year. The cheapest Fort Worth gas was found at $2.49 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.29.

This is over 50 cents cheaper than Fort Worth's historic high in May 2022, which averaged $3.95 per gallon.

Dallas saw a similar increase of 26.6 cents, averaging $2.90 a gallon, while Waco and College Station saw cheaper prices at $2.49 and $2.62 a gallon.

GasBuddy said the lowest reported price in Texas on Sunday was $2.29 per gallon, while the most expensive hit $3.50.

The report stated that the national average rose by about 2 cents per gallon last week, to an average of $3.12. The national average price for diesel increased by 0.2 cents per gallon, to an average of $3.50.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there may be some promising short-term news after OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production starting in June.

"While gasoline inventories have been tightening due to ongoing refinery maintenance, which has limited how much gas prices have fallen in response to lower oil refinery, output is expected to rise soon," De Haan said. "As maintenance wraps up, we could see an increase in gasoline supply and a national average that may soon dip below $3 per gallon."

According to De Haan, more than half of the states saw rising gas prices, while others, like the Great Lakes region, Maryland, Florida, and parts of Texas, continue to see constant fluctuations.