Local aviation attorneys believe NTSB will soon have answers on what caused plane, helicopter crash

As the National Transportation Safety Board leads the investigation into the deadly mid-air collision of a military helicopter and commercial plane, the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Army are also investigating.

"We're here to assure the American people that we are going to leave no stone unturned in this investigation," said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

She said their mission right now is to figure out what happened and recommend changes to prevent a deadly mid-air crash from ever happening again.

Presumably, 67 people died after a U.S. Army helicopter and American Airlines passenger plane getting ready to land at Regan National Airport near Washington D.C. collided and crashed into the Potomac River Wednesday night.

"We look at the human, the machine and the environment, so we will look at all the humans that were involved in this accident," said Homendy.

The government agency said it would not go into specifics or speculate what happened but rather explained its process during an investigation.

Thursday NTSB said 50 people from their agency were at the scene. They recovered the flight data recorders in the early evening.

"There's an awful lot of things that had to fail to let this happen," said Jon Kettles a pilot and Dallas aviation attorney.

He has represented victims and families in plane crashes and other aviation-related cases.

"It's sad because I've been researching and working with people injured in aircraft crashes for about 30 years, and we seem to see the same thing over and over, this situation, like most flights, there's a lot of systems in place to prevent tragedies like this," said Jon Kettles a pilot and aviation attorney.

Kettles is also an Army veteran and said as a pilot he has flown the same route in Washington D.C.

"I happened to have flown helicopters along the Potomac and it's a very protected, highly regulated piece of airspace, tight procedures to prevent this kind of thing from happening," said Kettles about the busy airspace. "That's why I think it's even more shocking to see something like this happen"

He said he believes investigators will be able to quickly figure out what happened.

"Well, the first thing they're going to do is put together exactly what happened. As far as flight routes, that'll be fairly straightforward. There's a very detailed recording of where each aircraft was, how fast it was going, and altitude and then they pair that up with the communications. They look at the procedures, and so fairly quickly, they'll be able to get a real good picture of exactly what happened. The next step is the why, which gets a little bit more involved," explained Jon Kettles

NTSB said they've received data for air traffic control to analyze.

Another Dallas aviation attorney, Kent Krause, said he has his thoughts on what happened, but also echoes to wait for investigators to collect all the information.

"We're less than 24 hours than it happened and mourn the victims and allows the NTSB and military investigators to do their job pretty good understanding of what occurred," said Krause. "I'm sure people will look at, OK, what was all the role of the air traffic controllers? Obviously, what was the role of the military and what was going on with respect to the helicopter, and what it was doing that night?"

NTSB said the preliminary report should be completed within the next 30 days.