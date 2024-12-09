Lewisville ISD expected to decide fate of five elementary schools Monday night

Monday night the Lewisville Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the School Retirement and Boundary Adjustment Proposal which would close five elementary schools and rezone students.

The five schools in jeopardy of closing are feeder schools into five Lewisville ISD high schools, which include:

Garden Ridge Elementary School

Polser Elementary STEM Academy

Creekside Elementary School

Highland Village Elementary School

B.B. Owen Elementary School

The district's Community Efficiency Committee, CEC, made up of school staff, parents, community members and district leaders, came up with the suggestions. The group evaluated 20 different schools and looked at several factors including staffing, operating costs and facility assessment scores.

A full list of operational costs presented by the committee can be viewed here.

In an interview with NBC 5 in Oct., Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said they're having to adjust since enrollment continues to drop and it's impacting funding.

“We have peaked in enrollment in around 2015-16 at 53,000, and over the next ten years, we're forecasted to stabilize at enrollment of about 45,000,” Rapp said. “As we have to face this trend, enrollment trend, one of the things that we thought we would do is, we would gather a community committee together to look at our enrollment trends, to study all of our schools. And so, we created this efficiency assessment with efficiency indicators.”

The district is facing about a $4.5 million budget deficit.

On Halloween parents and kids used the night of trick-or-treating to pass out flyers and petitions to save their schools.

"A lot of us bought our homes specifically for this school and specifically for the culture and the walking and just for the friendships we've made,” said Olga Reed in October. She's a parent who heled organize the evening.

Last week hundreds of parents showed up to the Monday board meeting to get a closer look at the proposed fix - closing some schools and redrawing boundaries for others. Lewisville is the latest among several North Texas districts faced with this decision.

Earlier this year, Richardson ISD voted to close and consolidate several elementary schools. Over the summer, Plano ISD also voted to close four campuses at the end of the school year. In Oct. Coppell ISD voted to close Pinkerton Elementary School, the district's oldest elementary school. Last year Irving ISD voted to close a couple of schools.

Many of the districts have similar reasons for the closures. Families are moving further out to find affordable housing, state funding, declining enrollment and lower birth rates.

As for Lewisville, board members are expected to vote Monday, Dec. 9 at 1565 W. Main St. in Lewisville. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.