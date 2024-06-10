Plano ISD poised to close 4 school campuses at the end of the next school year

Plano ISD is poised to vote to shut down four campuses Monday night, despite pleas from parents to find a way to keep the doors open.

"I come to tell you how great this school is," one parent told school board members at a meeting on the issue.

Foreman Elementary, Armstrong Middle, Davis Elementary & Carpenter Middle are all recommended to shut down at the end of the next school year.

"Plano has allowed the housing market to price out young families now the only people that can afford to live here are older people who don't have kids that go to school," said Zach Carson, a parent in the district.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It's a story heard before. Richardson ISD is in the same boat. Ranch-style homes that cost $200,000 not that long ago are now going from more than $1 million. Young families on a budget can't afford it, and so they've moved on.

"It was a very difficult recommendation to have to make, my heart hurts; it hurts for our kids, it hurts for our principles and our counselors; everyone that just pours into our schools. Big at the same time, if I am going to look at what we need to do in RISD for the long term; this is a short-term decision that I know we had to make," said Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branham.

What happened there is now happening in Plano ISD.

The district cites home cost, with smaller class sizes, lower birth rates, and families moving further north where homes are cheaper.

For those still in Plano ISD, Superintendent Theresa WIlliams is promising the district is trying to make the decision fairly.

The school board has the final say on this plan and that will come in Monday night's vote. If approved parents whose school will close are expected to have the chance to transfer their kids to another school in the district of their choice.