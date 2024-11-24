Emmy Award-winner Ken Burns to be honored at Dallas Hope for Humanity Dinner

Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns will be honored at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum's annual Hope for Humanity Dinner.

The dinner will pay tribute to local Holocaust survivors and honor Burns with the Hope for Humanity award, given to an individual who shows dedication to improving society.

The event will take place at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Dec. 5.

Burns has directed and produced several historical documentaries, including The Civil War, The Roosevelts, The U.S., and the Holocaust. In 2022, due to his award-winning work, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

"Telling stories of the past is essential for deciphering our history and building a better future," Burns said. "This recognition reaffirms the crucial role of storytelling in illuminating the complex beings who call themselves human beings."

Hope for Humanity's honorary chairs are Diane and Hal Brierley, and the event chairs are Lisa and Peter Kraus.

"As longtime supporters of Ken Burns' work, we are excited to serve as honorary chairs for this year's Hope for Humanity dinner and to celebrate his profound work preserving history," Diane and Hal Brierly said.

More information about the Hope for Humanity can be found here on their website.