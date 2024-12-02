Fossil Hill Middle School will be closed Monday through Wednesday after roof debris fell and damaged the inside of the school, according to the Keller ISD.

District representatives said rubble fell into the school during a re-roofing project over Thanksgiving break. While crews successfully repaired the damage, the district wants to ensure cleanup is complete before students and staff return to class.

Technicians will further assess the school's damage on Monday.

Keller ISD advised parents of students in athletics, fine arts, or other extracurricular programs to look for additional communication from these activity leaders about possible rescheduling for practices, competitions, and performances.

"We apologize for this interruption, as we know that this sudden change in schedule may present challenges for many families," district representatives said. "Please know that this was not a decision we made lightly, and our preference is always to have students in school."

The district said they expect classes to resume on Thursday and will notify families with any changes. They also said they don't anticipate these missed days will need to be made up.