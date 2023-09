A 15-year-old boy who killed his 6-year-old cousin in River Oaks was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.

Tarrant County District Judge Alex Kim handed down the sentence to the boy, whose name was not released because of his age.

Officers responded on Aug. 18, 2021, to a report of an injured girl in the 1800 block of Melba Court. Isabella Courtney was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she died.

River Oaks police released few details about the case at the time.

