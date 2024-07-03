Man gives ‘full confession' after woman fatally stabbed in Irving parking lot, police say

The Irving Police Department said it's arrested a man who gave a full confession after a woman was found stabbed to death in a parking lot.

Police said that on Monday, July 1, at about 6:15 a.m., they responded to an "unknown" call in the 3100 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Sucel Cuba Gomez dead with multiple apparent stab wounds. In a press release, police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Yunier Aldazabal, who they said fled the scene in his vehicle.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC 5, a co-worker of the victim told police they saw the Aldazabal "hitting" the victim. Another witness told police they exchanged looks with Aldazabal as he left the parking lot in a red minivan.

At about 9 a.m., police found Aldazabal sitting in his minivan, parked in a parking lot in the 2800 block of W. Irving Boulevard, where he was arrested without incident. In the affidavit, police said Aldazabal had injuries to his hands he said came from attacking the victim.

Police said during a subsequent interview, he provided a full confession. Police said detectives learned Aldazabal and the victim "were in a dating relationship," but they have not revealed anything about a motive in the slaying. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, and police are asking for more tips.

Aldazabal is currently held in the Dallas County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

People can contact Detective Hilton at THilton@cityofirving.org or 972-721-2754. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org or by calling 972-273-1010 (24 hours) and referencing case #24-14634.