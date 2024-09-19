‘Iron Skillet' rivalry on display at Dallas City Council meeting Wednesday

It may be mid-week, but some at Dallas City Hall are already thinking college football this weekend.

Mayor Eric Johnson – and some council members – sporting some new “TCU Sucks” shirts in support of SMU ahead of their “Iron Skillet” game against TCU.

The Iron Skillet rivalry game is an annual tradition. The two schools have played since 1915 – but will pause after 2025.

“I hope Mayor Parker over at Fort Worth sees this and y'all can stop being so chicken and play the game after next year,” said Johnson.

The Mustangs and Horned Frogs will meet for the last time Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

All-time, TCU has 11 more wins, so advantage Fort Worth.