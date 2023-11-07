Investigation underway after shooting in Irving leaves man dead

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was mortally wounded by gunfire in an Irving neighborhood in late October.

According to the Irving Police Department, officers received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, about a shooting in the 1300 block of S. Britain Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Roberto Hernandez Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hernandez was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they are actively working to find a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD or call 911.