Infant Rescued After Delivery Drivers Spot Car Seat Left Near Tree: Coppell Police

Police arrested the child's mother, Nicole Ndumbi, on Friday

A woman has been arrested after two delivery drivers spotted her baby alone in a car seat near a tree Thursday, Coppell police say.

The two drivers pulled over in the 700 block of West Sandy Lake Drive to check after seeing a car seat and discovered a baby boy who had been abandoned, police said.

Officers arrived around 2 pm. and the infant was taken to Baylor Medical Center of Grapevine to be evaluated. The baby was placed in the care of Child Protective Services and appeared to be in good health, police said.     

With temperatures in the mid-40s, police said the actions of the two drivers "likely resulted in the infant surviving this incident."

"This is a great example of communities taking care of communities," police said.  

Police arrested the child's mother, Nicole Ndumbi, around noon on Friday. She faces a charge of abandoning/endangering a child, a second-degree felony.

