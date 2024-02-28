‘I'm floating this time': Rowlett bakery owner making history after Keith Lee visit

Nikki Jackson is indeed enjoying her sweet success from what people call the "Keith Lee effect."

NBC 5 made a trip to Rowlett to visit Jackson, who we all know as Nikki J. She’s still on cloud nine from the Keith Lee visit. He made a now-viral stop at her world-famous bakery.

But Lee did more than just stop by. He loved what are now two of her most popular treats: the Sweet Potato Thang and the Red Velvet cake.

Jackson also talked about her faith, her love of baking, and her passion for helping people in her community.

“She said she was going to bug me, until she hug me. She ain’t got to hug me no more. I got it. Let’s try it,” said social media food critic, Keith Lee, in a now viral video.

“It seems like she making all these by hand. She put her foot in there,” said Lee.

“I'm floating this time," Nikki J said. "I'm like, pinch me. Because now he called me auntie. So now everywhere I go, somebody, I'm in my van. They're like, auntie, auntie. So I'm like, hey, auntie, babies."

“Auntie” Nikki J. is still turning heads across the country with her delicious and elaborate baked desserts.

She’s no stranger to the spotlight either. She’s competed on the Food Network four times and has gotten the attention of media outlets around the world.

“But something about Keith Lee tops all of it. It's like people attracted to Keith Lee. They love Keith Lee,” said Nikki J. “And it just went viral on a whole other level.”

She’s been in Rowlett for 22 years and says she still has people walking into her shop saying they didn’t even know she was there, until now.

She says her faith and commitment to just treating people right has gotten her further than she would have ever imagined.

She is a servant in her community, and she is passionate about helping other small businesses like hers.

“God has never left me, has never forsaken me. So how can my faith be shaken?,” said Nikki J. “Faith is on the wall big so that people know I got the faith.”

And it’s that faith, that helps her maintain her trademark positivity and lines of people out her door.

“Just come on with the reality show at this point. Yeah, just come on. Because people, you hang around here long enough, people be like, y'all need a show.”

No surprise, Nikki J is in high demand. When she spoke to NBC 5, she was getting ready to make singer Erykah Badu’s birthday cake.

Nikki J. has also catered for several other celebrities and gospel singers including Donald Lawrence, Fred Hammond, and Kirk Franklin.