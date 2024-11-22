Ice skating rink, holiday fun coming to Omni Dallas

Downtown Dallas is about to get its first outdoor ice-skating rink starting November 22 at the Omni Dallas. They are opening their inaugural Ice, Lights, and City Nights holiday event at the hotel. Family-friendly events include ticketed items and free things to do.

Ice Skating Rink: Glide beneath the glow of holiday lights at the only outdoor ice-skating rink in Downtown Dallas, creating unforgettable holiday memories for guests of all ages. (opening Nov. 22 and closing Jan. 5, 2025)

Over-the-Top Hot Chocolate Bar: Warm up with rich and decadent hot cocoa stations on Pegasus Lawn that take the holiday classic to new heights.

Santa Sightings: Catch a glimpse of Santa Claus on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the holiday season, available for strolling Santa selfies and photos on the property.

Elf Express Train Ride: A special delight for little ones, the Elf Express train will whisk kids away on an exciting adventure around the hotel's winter wonderland.

Blitzen's Bar: Blitzen's Bar will offer a cozy yet festive retreat for adults to sip on seasonal craft cocktails amidst whimsical decor. A celebrity mixologist will also be curating a delightful drink menu to be unveiled later this fall.

Blitzen's Bar will offer a cozy yet festive retreat for adults to sip on seasonal craft cocktails amidst whimsical decor. A celebrity mixologist will also be curating a delightful drink menu to be unveiled later this fall. Returning Omni Dallas Holiday Moments: Omni Dallas will sparkle each night at 7:30 p.m. with specialty holiday light shows with 4.1 miles of LED lights wrapped around the building’s exterior. Of course, the hotel’s iconic, oversized Christmas ornaments will be nestled beneath the lit-up Pegasus on Pegasus Lawn, which has always been synonymous with Christmastime in downtown Dallas.

The roller coaster temperatures of North Texas won't be a problem for the outdoor, ice skating rink, according to Sonya Naderi with the Omni Dallas.

"We have a team who is actually staying here at the hotel and they will be icing the rink keeping it fresh in this heat and ready to go," Naderi said.

She said there are also plenty free events for families to enjoy as well.

"We have our classic big red ornaments on our lawn that give a perfect backdrop for family photos. We have a train that does rides around the property. We have tons of lights. Our building alone has 4 miles of LED lights and we will have holiday light shows for families to enjoy," Naderi said.

Their resident mixologist also provided a fun, mocktail recipe the entire family can enjoy from home.

