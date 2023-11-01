I-30 closed over Lake Ray Hubbard after reports of chase with gunfire

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 over Lake Ray Hubbard are closed Wednesday afternoon following reports of a police chase with gunfire.

Texas Sky Ranger was over the entrance to the I-30 bridge that crosses the lake and an ambulance and a large number of police vehicles were visible.

A white SUV was also seen with dozens of apparent bullet holes on the windshield, driver's side and tailgate.

NBC 5 has learned people were transported by ambulance from the scene, but it's not yet clear how many people were injured or how severely they were injured.

No information has been confirmed about who fired the shots.

Before the stoppage on the highway, police were said to be chasing a driver in a stolen SUV heading west on I-30.

The westbound lanes of I-30 are closed near Dalrock and traffic is backed up into Rockwall.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.