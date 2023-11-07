HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition returning to Fort Worth in October 2024

The HWY30 Music Fest, also known as the "People's Festival," is coming back to Fort Worth next Fall after a successful turnout at Texas Motor Speedway last month.

The Idaho-based festival, which drew over 75,000 attendees in Texas for the first time, will return to the Lone Star State on Oct. 17-20, 2024.

The event this year featured an impressive lineup of established artists like Dierks Bentley, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Koe Wetzel, as well as emerging talents such as Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Shane Smith & the Saints, the Brothers Osborne, Ella, Whitney Morgan & the 78s, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Ashley McBryde.

"Our very first event in Fort Worth completely blew us away and exceeded all of our expectations," said Gordy Schroeder, founder of HWY30.

"The fans really came out and showed us that we made the right decision in setting up our second location here, and we can't wait to do it all again – bigger and better – next year!"

Early bird tickets for the festival are available with four-day passes beginning at $129. A limited number of tickets for a premium concert experience, including access to the VIP side stage area, are also for sale, with sellouts quickly expected.

Musical talent will be announced in the coming months. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hwy30tx.com.