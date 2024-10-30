Hundreds of job openings at HIRE Job Fair Wednesday, October 30

The Potter House of North Dallas is hosting a job fair with 45 employers hoping to connect with job seekers for 738 open positions across different industries.
- 41 employers are participating, including notable names like AT&T, Lone Star Park, Children’s Health, Collin College, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
- 738 job openings spanning top industries such as Educational Services, Manufacturing, Health Care & Social Assistance, and Arts, Entertainment & Recreation.
- Hundreds of local job seekers will attend, providing a great opportunity to capture real stories of people seeking new employment and career growth.
The HIRE Ground Job Fair is happening from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at The Potter House of North Dallas located at 10501 Main St, Frisco, TX 75035.
