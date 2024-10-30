Hundreds of job openings at HIRE Job Fair Wednesday, October 30

The Potter House of North Dallas is hosting a job fair with 45 employers hoping to connect with job seekers for 738 open positions across different industries.

738 job openings spanning top industries such as Educational Services, Manufacturing, Health Care & Social Assistance, and Arts, Entertainment & Recreation.

Hundreds of local job seekers will attend, providing a great opportunity to capture real stories of people seeking new employment and career growth.

The HIRE Ground Job Fair is happening from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at The Potter House of North Dallas located at 10501 Main St, Frisco, TX 75035.