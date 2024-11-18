Holiday Hits of 2024: Interactive, furry friends

From pet monkeys to fantastic fairies, kids will stay busy with new interactive pets and besties, with no mess! The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht has five toys geared toward interactive friends.

BUTTERMILK THE COW (GUND)

Sing and learn all about animal sounds with this cute, animated cow. Press Buttermilk’s left foot to play an animal-sound guessing game. Press her right foot to sing along to “Old McDonald Had A Farm”. Her ears and mouth move to the music!

AGES: 0+

MSRP: $45

PLAI: POR THE AI STORY BEAR (SKYROCKET)

Poe uses world-leading artificial intelligence and cloud platforms to create thoughtfully developed customized stories based on simple ideas that kids can input into the free Poe AI Story Creator app. Connect Poe to any smart device, then use the free Poe AI Story Creator app to drag and drop key elements for a story, choosing from hundreds of predefined family-friendly icons that can be tailored for age and preferences.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $49.99

FURREAL PEANUT THE PLAYFUL MONKEY (JUST PLAY)

Featuring soft plush brown fur and more than 10 different reactions, this 15-inch-tall interactive plush monkey makes pretend play pet care fun. Peanut walks on her own, can hold your hand and so many other things.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $59.99

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS MEGA JUMP HQ TRACKSET (JAZWARES)

This deluxe 39-inch dual racetrack showcases the Spidey team’s Wed-Quarters, featuring an elevator, control center, web tunnels, and tow unique exit ramps. The set also includes two exclusive Amazing Metals vehicles of Spidey’s Web Crawler and Spin’s Techno Racer. This double-sided track has ten parking spots for extra vehicle storage.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $49.99

WILD MADES HORSE AND CART SETS – TEA PARTY SET (JAKKS PACIFIC)

Sit down for a decadent high tea with Cherie’s elegant Tea and Treats. Cherie’s cart comes with a whimsical tea set, a tower of Parisian macarons, and très chic fashion accessories. The Wild Manes collection also features a Sugar Rush Carnival set and so much more.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $21.99