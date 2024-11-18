holidays

Holiday Hits of 2024: Interactive, furry friends

By Laura Harris

From pet monkeys to fantastic fairies, kids will stay busy with new interactive pets and besties, with no mess! The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht has five toys geared toward interactive friends.

BUTTERMILK THE COW (GUND)

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Sing and learn all about animal sounds with this cute, animated cow. Press Buttermilk’s left foot to play an animal-sound guessing game. Press her right foot to sing along to “Old McDonald Had A Farm”. Her ears and mouth move to the music!

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

AGES: 0+

MSRP:  $45

PLAI: POR THE AI STORY BEAR (SKYROCKET)

Poe uses world-leading artificial intelligence and cloud platforms to create thoughtfully developed customized stories based on simple ideas that kids can input into the free Poe AI Story Creator app. Connect Poe to any smart device, then use the free Poe AI Story Creator app to drag and drop key elements for a story, choosing from hundreds of predefined family-friendly icons that can be tailored for age and preferences.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 23 mins ago

Civil trial for Amber Guyger set to begin Monday for her role in Botham Jean's death

State Fair of Texas 10 hours ago

Record-breaking sales for GO TEXAN partners at the State Fair of Texas

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $49.99

FURREAL PEANUT THE PLAYFUL MONKEY (JUST PLAY)

Featuring soft plush brown fur and more than 10 different reactions, this 15-inch-tall interactive plush monkey makes pretend play pet care fun. Peanut walks on her own, can hold your hand and so many other things.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $59.99

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS MEGA JUMP HQ TRACKSET (JAZWARES)

This deluxe 39-inch dual racetrack showcases the Spidey team’s Wed-Quarters, featuring an elevator, control center, web tunnels, and tow unique exit ramps. The set also includes two exclusive Amazing Metals vehicles of Spidey’s Web Crawler and Spin’s Techno Racer. This double-sided track has ten parking spots for extra vehicle storage.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $49.99

WILD MADES HORSE AND CART SETS – TEA PARTY SET (JAKKS PACIFIC)

Sit down for a decadent high tea with Cherie’s elegant Tea and Treats. Cherie’s cart comes with a whimsical tea set, a tower of Parisian macarons, and très chic fashion accessories. The Wild Manes collection also features a Sugar Rush Carnival set and so much more.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $21.99

This article tagged under:

holidays
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us