A North Texas man was saved last Friday thanks to the quick actions of police officers in The Colony after a car crashed and got trapped between two barriers on an overpass.

The Colony Police Department shared a dramatic video on social media from an officer's body camera, which showed the intense moments when officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities said they responded to a major collision around 1:23 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Colony Boulevard on July 19.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car that was pinned between two dividing barriers along the southbound and northbound lanes of the overpass.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Colony Police said officers initially tried to put out the fire but were unsuccessful because the fire kept reigniting.

Police in the video can be seen rushing to the vehicle and using a metal breaching tool to break the driver-side window. Officers then pulled the driver out and helped him over to a safe distance as the car remained on fire.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries related to the crash. An officer was taken to the hospital for further evaluation for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay.

According to the police department, the other officers were all checked out by paramedics on the scene and released back to duty.