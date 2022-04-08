Dallas

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Visits Dallas ISD Students

Students in Dallas are probably still talking about what happened in class on Thursday.

Emma Watson visited Sudie Williams Talented and Gifted Academy.

Watson is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films.

Dallas ISD/Sudie Williams
We are told she was very accommodating, kind, and answered all the students' questions. 

After her visit to the school, Watson stopped by 'Sclafani's New York Bagels and Sandwiches' in Preston Center, calling them, "the best bagels in Dallas!"

Her order is still on the kitchen menu screen at the restaurant.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas isdHarry potterEmma Watson
