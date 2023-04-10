Dallas Zoo

Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo CEO and ‘A North Star for So Many,' Dies at 64

Hudson led the zoo since 2006, overseeing a period of growth — but not without tests

By Zaeem Shaikh, The Dallas Morning News and Lana Ferguson, The Dallas Morning News

Gregg Hudson, the Dallas Zoo president who oversaw the facility through successes like its privatization and the construction of the Giants of the Savanna habitat as well as difficulties including a recent string of ‘unprecedented’ break-ins, has died.

The Dallas Zoo confirmed Hudson died late last week “following a brief but valiant battle with cancer.” He was 64.

Hudson was “a north star for so many,” an emailed statement from the Dallas Zoo said. He was a husband, father, son, and leader in the zoo and aquarium industry.

“For all of his professional accomplishments, Gregg was a genuine, caring, wonderful person who built relationships easily, and held those relationships close to his heart,” the statement said. “He was a friend and a mentor to so many, not only here in Dallas, but across the country and around the world. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement.”

