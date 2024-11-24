DPS Troopers investigate deadly wrong-way crash in Greenville

State troopers responded to a deadly crash in Greenville Saturday night.

Troopers said a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 30 and hit another vehicle head-on. Both cars caught on fire.

NBC 5 crews on the scene witnessed the charred remains of the two cars involved in the crash.

At least one person died, but no other details have yet been released.

