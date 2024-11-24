Greenville

DPS Troopers investigate deadly wrong-way crash in Greenville

Greenville is about 50 miles northeast of Dallas

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

State troopers responded to a deadly crash in Greenville Saturday night.

Troopers said a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 30 and hit another vehicle head-on. Both cars caught on fire.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

NBC 5 crews on the scene witnessed the charred remains of the two cars involved in the crash.

At least one person died, but no other details have yet been released.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

GreenvilleTexas DPS
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us