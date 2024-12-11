Three of Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives are back in custody following multi-department manhunts and help from the community, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Michael Petterson, 55, who the DPS classified as a high-risk sex offender, was arrested in Dayton on Nov. 27 by state troopers and special agents, along with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities did not specify what led to his arrest.

In 1991, Petterson was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2003, he was convicted of harassment, and five years later, he was convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2014, Petterson was found guilty of additional family assault and was given five years probation.

Petterson landed on the most wanted list in 2023 when the San Augustine County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest after failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Christopher Garay was taken into custody on Nov. 29 in San Antonio after police received a tip from Crime Stoppers. He was originally convicted on five counts of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 18 years in prison for each count.

In 2018, Garay was released on parole but was placed on the most wanted list in January 2024 after a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued an additional warrant for his arrest in February.

Johnny Wilson, 54, was arrested in Grand Prairie following a Crime Stoppers tip. He was first arrested for suspected murder by the Houston Police Department in 2019. Police said he bonded out and was given an ankle monitor but escaped after damaging or removing the device.

The Texas DPS did not clarify if there was a connection to the fugitives or the information that led to their arrests. They said rewards were issued for the tips that led to the capture of Garay and Wilson.

The DPS said with the help of other agencies, 44 fugitives, sex offenders and illegal immigrants on Texas' most wanted list have been arrested in 2024.

Texas Crime Stoppers has issued $32,000 in rewards for tips leading to arrests. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide authorities with information through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), the DPS website, or by submitting a Facebook tip.

All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.