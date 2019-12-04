Grand Prairie K9 Officer Retires Wednesday

Bullet, a beloved K9 officer, has been with the Grand Prairie Police Department for seven years

By Hannah Jones

Grand Prairie Police Department

A K9 officer from the Grand Prairie Police Department is retiring Wednesday after seven years with the department.

Bullet, a beloved police dog, helped police to seize 113 pounds of methamphetamines, 56 pounds of marijuana, and $4,000 worth of cocaine. He also helped make 163 arrests.

His retirement party will be held at the Epic Theater in Grand Prairie at 3 p.m.

After his retirement, Bullet will compete against some of the best K9 units in the nation in "America's Top Dog" on A&E.

