Grand Prairie K9 Officer Retires Wednesday

A K9 officer from the Grand Prairie Police Department is retiring Wednesday after seven years with the department.
Bullet, a beloved police dog, helped police to seize 113 pounds of methamphetamines, 56 pounds of marijuana, and $4,000 worth of cocaine. He also helped make 163 arrests.
His retirement party will be held at the Epic Theater in Grand Prairie at 3 p.m.
After his retirement, Bullet will compete against some of the best K9 units in the nation in "America's Top Dog" on A&E.