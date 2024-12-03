Grand Prairie school board votes to terminate superintendent

The Grand Prairie ISD school board voted 5-2 in a closed session to terminate Grand Prairie Superintendent Jorge Arredondo Monday night.

This vote comes after Arredondo was placed on paid administrative leave and an investigation was opened two months after he started in July.

In a statement released after the vote, Arredondo's lawyers said he would be taking further legal action against the district and individual board members. He remains confident that his name will be cleared and the motivations behind this wrongful termination will be exposed.

Grand Prairie ISD is expected to give a statement on Tuesday.

Arrendondo was not publicly accused of any wrongdoing and the district said they decided to put him on leave "to protect the district and Dr. Arredondo." The district also said that a third party would conduct an independent investigation.

In October, Arredondo filed a civil lawsuit against GPISD and its board members, petitioning a temporary restraining order, temporary injunction, and motion for expedited discovery in Dallas County.

The presiding judge ruled in Arredondo's favor blocking the school board members from moving forward with efforts to potentially terminate his employment. However, the temporary restraining order was no longer valid after the board filed a notice to have the case moved to federal court.