Suspended Grand Prairie ISD superintendent files lawsuit against the district

The embattled superintendent of Grand Prairie ISD is taking legal action against the school district to keep his job.

On Monday, Jorge Arredondo filed for a temporary restraining order, temporary injunction, and motion for expedited discovery against the school district.

The filing comes just two days before the next school board meeting on Oct. 17, when the board is set to decide on terminating Arredondo.

This latest development comes more than a month after the school board first voted to place Arredondo on paid leave following a closed session during the board meeting on Sept. 4.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

While Arredondo had not been publicly accused of any wrongdoing, the district said they decided to put him on leave "to protect the district and Dr. Arredondo" and that a third party would conduct an independent investigation.

Later, the board said the investigation was complete, they did not explain what the investigation was about and revealed no more details about the circumstances due to the discussions being held in behind closed doors during closed sessions.

Superintendent Arredondo had been in Grand Prairie for less than three months, starting as the district leader over the summer on July 1.

Then at another board meeting in early October, the board voted 4 to 2 on a motion that Arredondo violated the district's discrimination, harassment, and retaliation policy. One board member abstained from the vote.

The board did not elaborate on the details of the violation. While no additional comments were made regarding the allegation, one board member did speak after the board came out of a closed session.

"So as of this date, there are numerous faults and hurtful allegations that have been harmful to Dr. Arredondo, to our board, to our district, and to our community. His professional reputation has been damaged by these allegations. And in my opinion, he's not been afforded the opportunity to respond to these allegations,” said board member Gloria Carrillo.

Since Arredondo was placed on leave, community members have attended board meetings to express concern over the decision. In September, parents stood beside members of LULAC, saying the Spanish-speaking Arredondo brought something to the predominantly Hispanic district that it previously lacked.

"The board went to a lot of trouble. They did the right thing. They chose the right steps to choose a person who I was so excited to see represent my kids,” Maggie Walters told trustees. “You see somebody who looks like you, it's a superintendent, and your kids start dreaming.”

According to 63 pages of court documents filed Monday afternoon, Arredondo’s lawyers claim he was, “wrongfully placed on administrative leave and, since then, has been the subject of negative press created by the Board’s decision to put him on leave without any basis for it.”

The filing also added that Arredondo “has attempted to resolve this matter privately and has remained hopeful of resolution and refocus on students, this has not occurred.”

“The Board’s unjust treatment has forced Arredondo to make the difficult decision to file this lawsuit and stand up for his legal rights and reputation as well as to stand up for what is right and just for the entire Grand Prairie community at-large,” the filing reads.

According to the court documents, Arredondo has 25 years of education. He previously served as the superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD. After he left, the district opened a forensic audit to determine how Arredondo was spending money.

Before that, Arredondo served as an assistant superintendent in Houston ISD, leaving the same year the TEA first tried to take over the district for underperformance.

NBC 5 has requested a statement from the school board in response to this lawsuit and is waiting to hear back.

The next board meeting is this Thursday. The agenda shows a proposed discussion on terminating the superintendent, which will take place in a closed session.