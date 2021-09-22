Governor Abbott Signs Anti-Smuggling Bill, Meets With Local Texas Officials

Governor Greg Abbott will meet with local officials and sign Senate Bill 576 into law in McAllen on Wednesday.

Abbott will be joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Representative JM Lozano, and McAllen city officials, as well as law enforcement, judicial, and other local officials from the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Abbott's office, Senate Bill 576 enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling when a payment is involved.

The bill also eliminates the requirement of proof for prosecution that a smuggler intended to receive payment for the crime of human smuggling, Abbott's office said.

The signing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the McAllen City Hall.