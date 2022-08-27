Globe Life Field Hosts Bark at the Park Event

Looking for some fun for your furry pets this weekend? Well, look no further!

Dress your dog in their best Rangers gear and head out to watch the Rangers take on the Tigers Saturday, August 27 at 6:05 p.m.

About Bark at the Park

Numerous organizations have teamed up to present Bark at the Park events that help save lives by encouraging pet adoption and highlighting the many benefits of sharing life with a furry friend.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In partnership with Pets Add Life (PAL), a nonprofit founded by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Bark at the Park donate ticket proceeds to the Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation's (ARF) Pets and Vets program, which pairs shelter dogs with veterans coping with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety and other service-related challenges.

Join a community of loyal pet lovers for a fun-filled evening where pups and owners can visit the pet expo to enjoy samples and photo opportunities while getting to know (and maybe bring home) adoptable pups available through local shelters.

Tickets ranging from $45-$55 are available for purchase. Tickets include one dog ticket and one human ticket and must be purchased in advance.

Rules for Bark at the Park

Only one dog per adult. Any participating dog must be at least three months old.

All dogs must have a special dog ticket to gain admission to the ballpark. The Rangers reserve the right to refuse entry to any dog.

Your dog must be up-to-date on Rabies, DHLP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Leptospirosis, Para Influenza) Parvo and Bordatella vaccinations to attend the game. I.D. tags are required.

All dogs must be on a leash at all times.

Use good judgment regarding the temperament of your pets so the event will be enjoyable for everyone.

Do not bring your dog if he/she is unreliable in crowds or with other dogs.

Do not bring a dog whose behavior could be dangerous to others.

Do not bring a female dog in heat.

Be courteous and responsible - please pick up after your dog.

Check out the Bark in the Park website for more information.