Garland Teen Charged After Friend Killed as They Played With Gun

A 15-year-old Garland boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun, police said Monday.

The boy who has been charged says he and his friend, also 15, were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend's house when it went off accidentally, according to a Garland police statement.

The friend was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday, police said.

The victim's identity hasn't been released, and police are withholding the suspect's name because he's a juvenile.

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.