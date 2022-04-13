Garland Resident Claims $1 M Powerball Jackpot Prize

On Monday, April 4, a Garland resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased at Ricky Rockets Garland Inc., located at 1910 S. Jupiter Road, in Garland.

Officials say the claimant chose to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-32-39-46-69), but not the red Powerball number (6).

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CST.