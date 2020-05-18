Garland

Garland Police Investigating Murder of 31-Year-Old Man

071914 Garland Police car
NBC 5 News

Garland police are investigating after a man was found dead in a field Monday morning.

Officers said they found the body of 31-year-old Charlie Williams III, in an open field in the 600 block of Stroud Lane just before 7 a.m.

Detectives later learned that Williams was in the field near an alley between Stroud Lane and Grinnell Drive around midnight.

Video from a nearby surveillance camera showed a truck travel southeast through the alley, enter the grass field, strike Williams, and then flee the area.

Police believe there may be damage to the front end of the truck. They are asking anyone in that area who has video surveillance cameras to review them between the hours of 11:30 pm, on May 17, to 12:30 am, on May 18.

Williams's death is being investigated as a murder.

If you have any information, call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at:
972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org

This article tagged under:

Garland
