Garbage Trucks Destroyed in Fire, Explosions in Haltom City

Nearly a dozen garbage trucks are severely damaged or destroyed after an explosive fire spread through a waste collection facility in Haltom City late Tuesday night, firefighters say.

Fred Knapp, Deputy Chief of Haltom City Fire-Rescue, said authorities received calls about 9:15 p.m. about fire and explosions in the area near Waste Connections of Texas located on the 4000 block of Old Denton Road.

First responders found multiple garbage trucks on fire inside the facility, where the compressed natural gas tanks of garbage trucks are refilled, Knapp said.

Knapp said workers were able to cut off the supply of CNG to the facility.

Several CNG tanks exploded after the flames spread across a line of trucks that were parked in the facility's lot, Knapp said. A total of 11 trucks were damaged from the fire and are likely to be total losses.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.