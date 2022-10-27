Funeral Services to be Held Thursday for Carrollton Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Loved ones, friends, and colleagues from across the country will gather Thursday to their final goodbyes to Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 27 at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd, Plano, at 1 p.m. A private procession and burial will follow.

A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Carrollton Amphitheater, and an open visitation was held at Stonebriar Funeral Home on Wednesday evening.

The Marine Veteran, son, brother, husband, and father of four was killed while assisting another officer during a DWI Investigation on the George Bush Turnpike.

Carrollton Police said Nothem was sitting inside his squad car when 82-year-old Philip Parker crashed into the patrol unit. Parker died at the scene.

A neighbor told NBC 5 that Parker was on his way to the airport to pick up a relative. Police do not believe alcohol was involved but said the investigation is underway.

Tributes for the fallen officer continued to grow outside the Carrollton Police Department where a squad car is parked alongside a large picture of Nothem.

The officer's father told NBC 5 that his son always, "defended the underdog" and loved to serve his country and community.

"He was passionate about it, it wasn't just a job for him," said Nothem's father, Steven Nothem.