Frisco police arrest man accused of stabbing rideshare driver in the neck

Frisco police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a rideshare driver in the neck and then trying to evade police on Monday,

On Monday, Dec. 16, around 5:44 p.m., Frisco police were called to a robbery at the Legends at Legacy apartment complex in the 3700 block of Legacy Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot of the complex who had been stabbed in the neck.

Despite the man's wounds, he was able to tell officers that he was a Lyft driver and that a customer had stabbed him in the neck and stolen his vehicle, according to police.

Police identified the man's passenger, and several hours later, patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 423 and U.S. Highway 380.

When officers tried to make a stop, the driver failed to yield and sped away, according to police. Multiple agencies assisted in apprehending the man after a second pursuit and foot chase.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Antwain Williams, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and evading arrest or detention on foot. Additionally, Williams was arrested for an outstanding warrant for "sexual performance by a child (1st-degree felony)."

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the victim is said to be in stable condition.

“We are very fortunate for the quick and skilled response of our officers, members of the Frisco Fire Department, and the hospital’s medical team, which clearly saved the life of this victim,” said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to them for their efforts, as well as my appreciation for the strong partnerships demonstrated with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Prosper Police Department, Little Elm Police Department, Celina Police Department, and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The coordinated effort by multiple agencies and the investments made in investigative technology resulted in this offender being swiftly brought to justice.”

Lyft released a statement Tuesday evening saying:

"The incident described has no place in the Lyft community or our society. Our thoughts are with the driver, and we have reached out to offer our support. We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft platform and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

Frisco detectives continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with related information to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by using the Frisco PD app.