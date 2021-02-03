Frisco Opens Vaccine Site at Stonebriar Mall

The city of Frisco opened their vaccine site on Tuesday after receiving 7,800 Pfizer doses from the state.

The Frisco Fire Department is running operations inside the old Sears store at Stonebriar Mall.

According to a social media post by Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, the site vaccinated 700 people on Tuesday but believes it has the capability to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a day going forward.

Unlike other hubs, Frisco does not have a waitlist.

Instead people are encouraged to visit the city's website each day to secure an appointment for the following day. Once the next day's allotments are filled, registration is closed until the following day.

No walk-ups are allowed and Frisco is currently only making appointments for those in priority groups 1A and 1B under state guidelines.

Appointments for Thursday, February 4 will open later Wednesday evening, according to the city's website.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Cheney said demand for the vaccine resulted in the website crashing on Monday, but the city is working with the software developer to solve the issue.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.