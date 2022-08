A fourth grader at Jim Spradley Elementary in Frisco is encouraging kids to share with an app she invented called "Toy Share."

Ten-year-old Saliha Abbas signed up for coding classes at BYJU's FutureSchool during the pandemic's peak. That led to her creating the app that's made her a finalist in a coding competition.

The app allows kids to give away or exchange their toys with others.

Abbas coded the app and designed it.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

She hopes to one day be a digital artist.