Free CPR training at Fort Worth libraries

Fort Worth Public Libraries are honoring Heart Month in February by hosting their second batch of free CPR classes with the help of the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Thirteen library locations will host hands-on training with firefighters and paramedics. The classes are designed for teenagers and adults and will also include AED certification courses.

“Knowing how to perform hands-only CPR and use life-saving tools like AEDs can make a difference in the critical minutes before first responders arrive,” Fire Chief Jim Davis said. “I’m proud we are offering this type of training to the public at no cost."

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR is proven to double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. Timely and accurate AED use can also improve survival rates.

“The response to our free, fall CPR classes was incredible, and we wanted more people to have the chance to learn these life-saving skills,” Library Director Midori Clark said. “So, what better time than Heart Month? ”

(Spanish interpreters will attend six sessions to assist if needed, noted below with an asterisk.)

Upcoming CPR/AED classes: