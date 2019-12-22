Four Juveniles Injured in Street-Racing Crash, Dallas Police Say

Four juveniles were hospitalized after a crash Saturday night during a street race in Far North Dallas, police say.
About 11:50 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was racing another vehicle westbound on Spring Valley Road when he lost control going around a corner.
The teenager’s vehicle struck a wooden light pole and signal light pole at the intersection with Meandering Way, police said.
The teen and three juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital. One of the passengers, a 15-year-old boy who had been sitting in the back seat, was in critical condition, police said.