Four Juveniles Injured in Street-Racing Crash, Dallas Police Say

Four juveniles were hospitalized after a crash Saturday night during a street race in Far North Dallas, police say.

About 11:50 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was racing another vehicle westbound on Spring Valley Road when he lost control going around a corner.

The teenager’s vehicle struck a wooden light pole and signal light pole at the intersection with Meandering Way, police said.

The teen and three juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital. One of the passengers, a 15-year-old boy who had been sitting in the back seat, was in critical condition, police said.