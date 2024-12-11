The city of Fort Worth will break ground on two new fire stations this month that''ll replace two older facilities.

Two groundbreaking celebrations, which are open to the public, will be held on Dec. 17 for fire stations 26 and 37.

“As our city continues to grow and evolve, it’s important that our fire stations do so as well. We need to be able to keep up with the everchanging demands and needs of the community that we serve," said Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek. "These are not just fire stations, but our homes and these updates will allow us to better serve the people of Fort Worth for years to come."

City and fire officials, including the mayor, will turn over dirt for the new Fire Station 26 at 9 a.m. The one-story, 11,110-square-foot facility will sit on about 2 acres of land at 4921 South Drive West and will cost about $9.6 million to construct.

Fort Worth said Fire Station 26 will house two companies, including Battalion 7. The firehouse currently conducts about 5,000 runs annually throughout the Wedgewood neighborhood.

The groundbreaking for Fire Station 37 will start at 1 p.m. The station's current 26-year-old building was originally constructed as a temporary station and averaged over 2,500 runs a year throughout the North Fort Worth and Alliance area.

The new 10,913-square-foot Fire Station 37 will be located on the corner of Alta Vista Road and Golden Triangle Boulevard and is projected to cost about $9.9 million.

Steele and Freeman will be the contractors for both projects.