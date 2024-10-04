Brite Divinity School professor Charles Bellinger is out of a job and facing a felony, accused of possession of child pornography, police say.

He was arrested Wednesday after authorities, including the Fort Worth Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and United States Secret Service, executed search warrants at his home in Arlington and an office in Fort Worth.

Police revealed nothing about what they found or removed from Bellinger's home or office.

A Brite representative said Bellinger was terminated and immediately removed from all access to the school's facilities, personnel, and technology after the allegations were made. Texas Christian University representatives clarified that while his office was on their campus, he was not employed by TCU, and the theology school is not a unit of the university.

"The behavior outlined in the criminal complaint against Charles Bellinger, a former faculty member, is repugnant and the antithesis of our values and mission," the divinity school said. "We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are grateful for their service in protecting children from abuse of any kind. We keep in our prayers all of those hurt by this horrific situation, especially the children."

Bellinger was released from the Tarrant County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond. It's unclear whether Bellinger has acquired legal representation or whether an arraignment date has been set.

An investigation involving multiple local and federal agencies is ongoing.