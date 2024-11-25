lottery

Fort Worth resident claims $1 million with Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket win

Their ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station on 3605 Western Center Boulevard in north Fort Worth

A Fort Worth resident landed one of the $1 million prizes for the Millions Club scratch ticket game, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Crossroad Shell gas station, located at 3605 Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The winner wished to remain anonymous.

This was the eighth out of 10 $1 million prizes to be claimed in this game.

Millions Club offers more than $161 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.36, including break-even prizes.

